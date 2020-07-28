Itanagar: 37 Cops of Capital Police Infected with Coronavirus till Date- says SP

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Two more results of Naharlagun Police Staion found positive for Covid-19, thus total 37 CapPol Cops have been Infected till date out of 11 have recovered so far & 26 are active, revealed Tumme Amo, SP, Itanagar Capital Region.

26 who are active, includes 1 DySP, 2 Inspectors and 2 SIs who all are in CCC and all are doing well, SP Said .

In view of spikes in Covid positive cases in Naharlagun Sub Division including among cops, SP Capital visited various Police Stations and Bdw Gate to see the ongoing antigen tests system drivers, handymen being done at Bdw Gate under supervision of ADM & party as per SoP. Huge numbers of drivers & handymen are found waiting on Assam side of our Gate for Antigen Tests and entry to AP.

SP also met the OC and team of Bdw PS where all cops have tested negative and briefed them about strict duties & strict safety measures. All officers & men/women of SP Office, Ita PS, WPS, Bdw PS and Hollobgi are currenty all negative as per test results .

SP also visited Nirjuli PS where OC has tested positive & has been shifted to CCC on infection .Hence, medical team has been requested to re-test all cops of Nrj PS.

SP also visited Nlg PS, abd other Containtment areas to ensure all arrangements are properly in place.