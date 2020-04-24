Itanagar: 3000 e-passes issued to those stranded in capital complex

Itanagar- More than three thousand e-passes has been issued to those stranded in capital complex including farmers, Govt officials, students and other to go out of capital complex to their respective district, informed State Control Room Incharge, Bikram Singh Malik.

Malik said since the stranded people were asking and demanding to go out from capital complex as they come from various parts of state to attend important official, business and other works and got stuck due to nationwide lockdown.

Around 1200 passes were issued on Thursday and rest have been issued today. Malik informed.

Though medical related people also applied for the e pass and it was around 230 while around 125 were issued and they have left the capital complex to their respective district.

However, sources in AP Civil Secretariat said that the e-passes issue on April 23 of maximum numbers are from Kurung Kumey, Papum Pare, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, West Siang etc while lowest are from Longding, Changlang, Anjaw and Dibang Valley etc. The list of e-passes issued on Friday was not bring together till filling of this report.