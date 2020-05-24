Itanagar- 300 saplings planted along NH-415 by youths of Ward No-6

Itanagar- 300 saplings has been planted by the youths of Ward No-6 today along the divider of National Highway-415 from AP Civil Secretariat to Ganga Market in the city.

A youth leader from the area, Gyamar Taz inform that we the youths of the ward has decided to do some special work which can be remembered and planed to have a plantation programme in the area including National highway-415.

We arrange around 300 saplings today and we may continue to do further if required. In first phase we have completed the plantation from Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat to Ganga Market today.

Watch Video

Such work has motivated us and hope it would be inspire others to do the same. Plants will increase the oxygen level and at the same time it will enhance the greenery and hope the commuters for a green environment to view in the city. Taz said.

We have also informed the administration before the plantation drive was carried, the youths of Ward No-6 are motivated and may carry forward such more works in the city in time to come. Taz added.