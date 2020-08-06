Itanagar: 3 phone snather arrested, 9 phone,1 scooty seized by Capital Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Capital Police has arrested three phone snather, seized 9 nos of mobile phones and one scooty from their possession, informed Tumme Amo, SP, Capital Complex.

SP inform that the two accused persons has been identified as Rohan Tamang (20 yrs) and Bem Abraham (19 yrs) of 6 Killo, Itanagar whereas one is found to be juvenile.

Amo said that the capital police was searching for scooty gang since long as there were lots of cases reported at Itanagar Police station area in last couple of months alleging that some boys in a scooty used to stop the pedestrians and looted cash and mobile handsets from them and ran away from the spot.

On 21 July , one such complaint was received from Ranjan Samanta of Chimpu, Itanagar that on 20/07/20 at around 2.15 to 2.20 PM, 03 unidentified persons riding in a red colour Aprila scooty stopped them at Chimpu area on national highway and looted two mobile handsets and cash. Accordingly a Case was registered and SI Neeraj Nishant was endorsed to investigate the case. SP said.

After registration of the case, a Police team was constituted under the SDPO SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom , to investigate all such cases and a massive hunt for identification of red colour Aprila scooty was carried out in all sectors under Itanagar PS jurisdiction and also alerted all the Naka points within Capital Complex.

Meanwhile, surveillance upon the looted mobile handsets was done by the I.O. with the expert technical help from the Police Headquarter, Itanagar. SP Amo said.

Accordingly, on 23 July night at around 10.30 pm one of the accomplished members was apprehended with red Aprila Scooty at Ganga Naka Point and brought at Police Station as directed by the SDPO Itanagar.

Later, other two associate members were arrested after 3 days rigorous search operation led by the SDPO Kamdam Sikom, SI Neeraj Nishant and team from different locations in Itanagar. He informed.

During interrogation, it is revealed that they are habitual criminals and involved in many snatching cases. It is also to mention here that one of the co-accused Rohan Tamang was released 9 months back from the Jullang jail after got convicted in another robbery case of 2018 .

They have admitted their involvement in more than 40 cases of mobile snatching and looting of cash money from pedestrians. Their locations of crimes have been identified as Jullang road, Abotani Colony, Division –IV road, Arunodaya School road, Niti Vihar road, Senki View, Mowb-2, Panchali, K.V.-II of Itanagar, IG Park, Gompa, Raj Bhawan, Itafort, Doordharshan area, Dokum Colony, Doimukh road, Papunallah, Naharlagun Bridge, Doimukh- Yupia road, etc. So far, 09 (nine) nos. of mobile handset worth Rs.2 lakhs (approx) have been recovered and efforts are being made to trace out the complaints lodged by the actual owners. SP added.

He further said that few other members of the gang are on radar of Police and their arrest will be made soon in coming days.

Meanwhile Amo has requested local denizens to come forward and report about any incident happened with them having such modus operandi to nearest police stations, so that a formal cases be registered and full proof charge sheet could be filed against the accused persons.