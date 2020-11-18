Itanagar: 3 days workshop on idea, innovation and technology for students begins

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology ( APSCS&T ), Itanagar is organizing the 3 day workshop on topic Ideas, Innovation and Technology for Students, Teachers and Entrepreneurs from 18th November-20th November, 2020 at Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar.

A total of 44 participants which includes students, teachers from various schools like GHSS, Arunodaya, E.ss Sector, police colony, Auxilium school, Holy Cross school, Him international school and V.K.V Vivek Vhar and officials are participating in this 3 day workshop programme.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest C.D Mungyak, Director cum member secretary APSCS&T, Stated that the Department of Science & Technology is a nodal agency which is serving as a great platform for the students and young minds even from the remote areas to showcase their talent, young creations and innovative ideas to the world.

He added that, this is the golden opportunity for the students and one should utilize it to its best. He also motivated the teachers and the students to keep up the spirit of participation and to never give up and continue their works, even if one does not make it to the top.

He also advised the participants to utilize the modern technology and resources to improve their technical skill. And urged the people to properly and fully utilise the Science Centre.

Resource person of the workshop are Dr. Suprakash Roy, senior lecturer and Sudipta Das, senior lecturer, Department of Technical Education and Training, West Bengal.

In his introductory speech both the resource person had emphasized and focused on encouraging the participants to thinking out of the box and to have a creative thinking so that every mind can become innovative.

They encouraged the participants to enhance their critical thinking, problem solving ability and good communication skill and they believe this can be possible with sharing ideas and opening up to new challenges. And see the problem that needs innovative solution and new technologies.

Further the participants have been divided in groups and asked to create and to think of new ideas and move towards invention and then only innovation can be achieved.

The project and plan prepared by the students will be supported by the department and also the Inivation idea will help the students to upgrade and enhance their skills.