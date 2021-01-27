Itanagar: 21st Nyedar Namlo foundation day celebrated  

ITANAGAR: The 21st foundation day of Nyedar Namlo celebrated at Nyishi Indigenous Cultural Heritage Centre at Itanagar on Wednesday. A Devotional audio album and a book on indigenous movement and development written by Dr. Nabam Tata was also released on the occasion

Present on the occasion as chief guest, the minister of the department of indigenous affairs (DIA) Taba Tedir has said that the state government is committed to extend all possible help to indigenous movement in the state.

He also informed that “ Chief Minister Pema Khandu will inaugurate a new directorate building of the Indigenous Affair Department and conference hall for priest on February 1.

Environment and forest minister Mama Natung in his address emphasized the need to preserve the indigenous faith in the state. We should respect people of all faith as every tribal is indigenous in true sense,” he added.

On the occasion a devotional book, Garnam Nyetam, on ritualistic hymns of indigenous faith along with an audio album titled Swrso Gungry was released. Both are the initiative of Nabam Tata.

RTI Commissioner Dr. Joram Begi, former DIA Chairman Nabam Atum, Doimukh NNL Chairman RT Tara, Itanagar NNL chairman Kabak Dukum, Nyesar Namla Foundation Day celebration Convenor Techi Gubin among others address the function.