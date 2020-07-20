Itanagar- 21 tested positive in ICR, Antigen test will- DC Capital

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The deputy commissioner Itanagar capital region (ICR) Komkar Dulom informed that 21 positive cases of Covid 19 have been detected in the ICR on Monday. Briefing media here he said at Naharlagun the contact tracing team conducted an antigen test on 266 people and 18 tested positive.

“In Upper and Lower police colonies out of the 17 people tested 1 detected positive for the Covid 19. At B sector of the 16 tests all came negative, near hotel Rajhans out of 4 people 2 tested positive, at D sector extension and G extension 17 and 14 tested negative. Also 15 people tested positive out of the 198 test conducted under the guidance of Arunachal chamber of commerce members,” informed DC.

In Itanagar he said tests were conducted at Chimpu and Jullang Tinali by a contact tracing team. “17 people were tested in both the location and 3 of them tested positive,” he said. Altogether 283 test were conducted in the ICR region today.

The DC also informed that markets will be open on Tuesday and on August 28 next. “From 22 to 27 August all the market including grocery and vegetable shop in sectors and colonies will remain closed. It will open for one day on 28 and after that will again remain closed till August 3 next. The citizens doing marketing should be extremely careful as cases of people getting infected from market areas are increasing,” he said.

However he added that home delivery of essential commodities will be allowed provided proper SOP is maintained by the delivery service people. The DC also made it clear that no movement of people from capital to other districts will be allowed during the lockdown period.

“Those intending to travel to districts should take permission from their respective deputy commissioners and after that apply to us for the travel permit. However it is made clear that only medical emergency or essential service related cases will be permitted,” he said.

Further DC Dulom shared that people coming from other districts will not be required to undergo antigen tests and only the people coming from outside the state will be tested.