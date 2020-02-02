Itanagar: 2 Drug Peddlers with brown sugars nabbed, stolen mobiles, watches recovered

Itanagar

Itanagar capital police nabbed two suspected drug peddlers and seized suspected brown sugar from their possession. in an another incident police recovered stolen mobiles and watches, informed Tumme Amo SP Capital in a whatsApp message.

SP informed that ” on 01/02/2020 an specific input was received about selling of drugs in one rent house at Kongko village near Chimpu, Itanagar. Accordingly a Police team led by Adl SP Harsh Indora IPS, SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, Inspr D Bagra OC Itanagar PS, L/SI Millo Sumpi along with IRBN & CRPF Jawans under the close supervision of SP Capital Tumme Amo conducted raid in the said rent house and two suspected drugs peddlers namely Techi Tasap ( 25 Yrs) from Bath Village and Techi Taram (24 yrs) of Kongko Village, Chimpu nabbed red-handed with suspected brown sugar approx (8.5 gm ) in their possession packed in 46 nos small plastic tube alongwith syringe-1, office knife-1, purse containing sale proceeds of Rs. 5023/- , & 600 nos empty plastic tubes.

As per their revelation, the Police team raided the houses of various drug sellers of Itanagar at Chimpu, Lower Chimpu, Jullang, Vivek Vihar etc but the drug sellers were not present in the houses and no any contraband substances found in their home except some empty used tubes, silver foil papers , 66 nos lighters etc used with drugs, informed SP.

Another 10 nos mobile sets, 13 watches, 3 headphones and 1 air pistol also seized from one place as these are suspected to be snatched items and air pistol suspected to be used to threaten victims, SP mentioned.

Meanwhile in this connection a case has been registered vide- ITA/ PS / Case No-37/2020 U/S 21 IPC and L/Inspr M. Mibang has taken up the further investigation of the case. We, CapPol seek support from public to give us inputs and information on various crimes like drug trafficking, car lifting’s, thefts, etc. Your names will be kept secret and you will be suitably rewarded, SP said.