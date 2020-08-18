Itanagar: 16 tested positive for Covid-19 in Capital complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Sixteen person has been tested positive for Covid-19 in the entire capital complex out of 559 today tested trough RAT antigen test, RT PCR, and Truenate. Informed Capital Complex DMO Dr. Mandip Perme.

Dr. Perme in a message informed that the test through RAT antigen test, RT PCR, Truenate was carried in all ten designated testing centre and location in the capital complex which include 10 tested positive out of 139 tested at TRIHMS, 3 tested positive from Ashoka Kiosk from 6 Kilo while 2 tested positive out of 339 tested at Banderdewa Check gate.1 person was also tested positive detected from Kra daadi check gate. He said.

522 person tested through RAT antigen, 4 by RT PCR while 33 by truenate. DMO said.

Till date 964 person has been infected by Covid 19 and tested positive and 862 person has been so far cured and discharged while 102 active cases are there in the capital complex so far. He said.

The cumulative test in the entire capital complex is 47331 out of which 36147 tested have been done through RAT antigen test, 9482 by RT PCR and 1702 by Truenate. DMO added.