Itanagar: 144 CrPc will continue in lockdown 4, maintain social distancing, wear face mask – DC Capital

Itanagar- Lockdown 4 begins from today and will continue 31 May, 144 CrPc will also continue till 31 May, maintain social distancing and wear mask, appeal Komkar Dulom, DC Capital in a press conference on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom through a press briefing today informed that Section 144 of CrPC has been extended upto 31st May 2020 from 7pm to 5am. He informed that the earlier order of opening of shops alternately on left and right hand side of NH-415 stands as it is and in this regard, he has also appealed the business community to cooperate with the Administration and ensure strict compliance of SoPs like compulsory wearing of masks, social distancing etc while running their business.

Also highlighting about the quarantine facility, the DC informed that the PTC can accommodate 444 persons and out of which 119 is presently occupied. The DC further informed that paid quarantine centres have also been set up by requisitioning 34 hotels at Itanagar and Naharlagun and which has altogether a total of 608 rooms available.

Also, the BPL complex will start functioning as Facility Quarantine in 2-4 days which would be able to accommodate 200 persons initially and a total of 570 persons once the whole complex is done.

As we are also expecting around 350 stranded students from various states, the DC has appealed the denizens to cooperate with Administration and not to protest and raise issues against paid quarantines as it has been set up especially to accommodate our students who were stranded outside and Administrators, Police, Medical team etc are jointly supervising these 24*7.

The DC also highlighted that there are two ways to provide quarantine, one is Home Quaratine and the other is Facility Quarantine. However, the concept of home quarantine is not being followed properly as witnessed earlier and hence we are emphasizing on Facility quarantine to contain the disease at initial level, added the DC.

Also few people tend to believe that there are chances of infection through these Facility Quaratines, however people should understand that these people are not positive cases. We are following the SoPs of the MoHFW and incase there happens to be a positive case, the same would be immediately shifted to TRIHMS.

The DC further stressed that every caution is being taken by the DA in case of such cases.

As Spitting in public is now a punishable offence under section 51(B) of the Distater management Act, the DC has requested denizens to refrain from spitting in public.

Also chewing of Paan tobacco etc isn’t permitted in public space, added the DC.

The DC further appealed all not to venture out of their homes unless very urgent especially senior citizens above 65 years of age, children below 10 yrs of age and pregnant women.

The DC also stressed on the importance of Aarogya Setu and urged all to download the app which is a COVID-19 tracking app and would help detect such cases.