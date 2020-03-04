It is mandatory for all jewellers to be registered under BIS- Amit Roy

Naharlagun

The government of India has made it mandatory for all jewellers to be registered under BIS, informed Amit Roy, Director, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati, while While presenting a presentation on Hallmark in a Seminar on Quality Control Order, Hallmark and Artifacts.

The seminar was organised by Consumer Rights Organization- Arunachal Pradesh (CRO-AP) organized in association with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati near here on Wednesday.

Roy also said that on 1st April 2020 it will be mandatory for all manufactures of goods to register under standard quality BIS. He also said that it will be mandatory for all the toy manufactures to register under standard and safety goods for the children with BIS Hallmarks/ISI certification.

The program was attended by Controller of Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs Hoktum Ori, BIS Director, Guwahati Amit Roy as chief guest and guest of honor respectively.

Meanwhile, the CRO-AP assured to work voluntarily along with Department of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, and Food & Public Distribution Govt. of India in coming days for the greater interest of Consumer.

CRO-AP also appealed the various NGO, market welfare association and the public present on the day to come forward and create consumer awareness about the consumer rights and solve consumer problems.

Further, CRO-AP also requested the state government to help the organization in any means of support and assistance for consumer awareness program in near future.