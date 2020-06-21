International Yoga Day: Jawans perform yoga at high altitude in Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal

New Delhi – The spirit of International Yoga Day was exhibited at high altitude in Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Badrinath, and other high altitude places where security personnel were seen performing yoga in sub-zero temperature.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Ladakh performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures, on International Yoga Day on June 21.

At Khardung La also, ITBP personnel were seen performing yoga ‘asanas’. Arunachal Pradesh also witnessed ITBP personnel carrying out yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

ITBP personnel, deployed at India-China border, performed yoga at an altitude of 14,000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga at an altitude of 18,800 feet in North Sikkim on the occasion of International Yoga Day today.

In Uttarakhand, ITBP personnel were seen performing yoga at an altitude of 10,000 feet in Auli.

On this day some people in Tamil Nadu practised “yoga asanas” in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram district of the state. The video of the incident surfaced on social media. In the video, people were seen practising asanas in water and reciting “Om Mantra”.

Meanwhile, Videos, and photographs also came in from across the country, showing security forces taking part in yoga events. Indian Army’s Jammu Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) Battalion performed yoga in Rangreth of Srinagar today.