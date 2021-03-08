International Women’s Day-  Student made SP for one day in ZIRO as a mark of respect to Women

ZIRO- International Women’s Day was observed by District Police, of Lower Subansiri District, Ziro in a unique manner. Miss Tage Tunia, a Student from Saint Claret College, Ziro was given charge of SP Ziro for a day as a mark of respect to Women and women empowerment.

Miss Tunia is a Mass Communication Student and Topper of her college. She interacted with SP Ziro Mr Harsh Indora, DySP Ziro Mr Tasi Darang, APPS and other Police Officers.

Miss Tunia actively participated in all activities conducted as part of celebration of women’s day in the district. She also visited Ziro Police station and was given a brief overview of the functioning of the police.

A Health Checkup of Police personnel was also organised by District Police, Lower Subansiri in collaboration with District Medical Officer Dr Tage Kanno, Dr Taru Yaring, Gynecologist and Dr Hage Yaja, MO. More than 100 security personnel and their family members took part in the camp.

A sensitization cum awareness session was also held on women’s health with active participation of Women security personnel and wives of security personnel.