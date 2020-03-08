International Women’s Day celebrated all over Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the International Women’s Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th March 2020. The ladies of Raj Bhavan under the patronage Mrs Neelam Misra organised the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that providing rightful position to the women in the society is the national objective and the present government is sincerely doing it. He said that the flagship programme of ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bacho’, provision of toilets in each house, cooking gas, abolition of triple Talaq and death sentence for rape of minor girls are few examples of the sincere efforts of the government under dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister of India.

Commemorating the occasion, the Governor felicitated women achievers of the State. Mrs Taba Yall Nabam, (Music), Mrs Joya Tasung Moyong (Social Service), Mrs Licha Ampi (Entrepreneur), Mrs Nachat Munham (Music), Dr. Jamuna Bini (Literature) and Ms. Onilu Tega (Sportsperson).

East Kameng celebrates IWD

With the rest of the world, Women Welfare Organization in collaboration Information & Public Relations and Women & Child Development Departments today celebrated the International Women’s Day with much pomp and gaiety here at Nyedar Namlo, Seppa. Poshan Pakhwada was launched during the day. Wall painting competition and games and sports were organized during the event. Pledge on women empowerment was taken during the event.

IWD celebrated in Tawang

Tawang District Administration and IPR Deptt today in collaboration with Women’s Welfare Association and Environmental Protection Society Tawang (NGO) celebrated International Women’s Day at Zomkhang hall, Tawang. Sang Phuntsok Deputy Commissioner Tawang Graced the celebration as Chief Guest. Sang Phuntsok congratulated all the women and conveyed his best wishes to all. He appreciated the women of Tawang for their active participation in all the activities, and further appealed them to work more dedicatedly and keep on inspiring others. He congratulated Kumari Pema the National Bravery Award winner and other Women Achievers of Tawang.

International Women’s day celebrated at KVK Namsai

International women’s day was celebrated at KVK Namsai. The programme was attended by Rani Perme, EAC, Chowkham circle as Chief Guest. During the programme our chief guest delivered a speech to inspire women and motivated them with her inspiration words to have an equal participation and success in every aspect of life. She also talk about the theme of international women’s day i.e. Each for equal and encourage the participants other than women to have a good support to the women and treat them equally.