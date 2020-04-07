Indian Army ensures safe return of missing Arunachali youth from the Tibet Autonomous Region of China

Itanagar

Indian Army on 07 April successfully facilitated the safe return of an Arunachali Youth who reportedly had crossed over to the Chinese side in search of herbs on 19 March from Asapila sector near the McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district.

It was reported in the media that, a 21 year old youth, Mr Togley Singkam along with two of his friends had gone to collect herbs in the area. On the same day, Mr Singkam was picked up by the Chinese security persons while his friends managed to escape.

When the incident came to light, the Indian Army immediately swung into action and approached the Chinese side utilizing the established border management mechanism. Owing to peace and tranquility that is existing in the region and the bonhomie that has developed between both the border guarding forces, Mr Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army on 07 April. This has provided immense relief to the family members of Mr Singkam and also to the people of the area.

The individual has currently been quarantined by the Indian Army in view of COVID-19 and subsequently will be handed over to his family after 14 days.