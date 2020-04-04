India: Twins born under lockdown in Raipur named Corona and Covid

Raipur

A couple in Raipur, have welcomed a set of twins during the 21 days India lockdown to combat coronavirus, naming the children, a boy and a girl, Corona and Covid.

The twins — a boy and a girl — were born on the evening of March 26 and early morning of March 27, the twins arrived during a nationwide lockdown in India designed to halt the spread of coronavirus.

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties and therefore, my husband and I wanted to make the day memorable,” Preeti Verma, the 27-old mother of the twins, told news agency Press Trust of India.

The couple said the names would remind them about the hardships they faced during the lockdown and ahead of the successful delivery in a government hospital last week.

However, the parents admitted they may end up changing the twins’ names in the future.

The mother and her healthy babies have been discharged from the hospital, but are expected to continue following strict lockdown rules.