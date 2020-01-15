India-Russia Friendship Rally promo screened

Itanagar

The eminent Bollywood film actor Sunil Shetty and Kiren Rijuju, Union Minister of State for Sports & Youth Affairs, attended a promo of India-Russia Friendship Rally screened in Guwahati recently. The rally wil be held in Russia from 4th to 10th April.

The rally is being organised by the International Friendship Car Rally (IFCRA), an organisation from Dirang, West Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh, with the support of Ministry of External Affairs, Govt. of India, with an aim to strengthen the existing friendship and cooperation in Cultural spheres, to foster trade, scientific and cultural cooperation, to form up new joint ventures and expand the tourism industry, to promote India as a clean, green and an eco- friendly tourist destination for high-end as well as budget travellers, to promote India & Russia as Adventure Sports destination and also to cement people to people contact in the existing bilateral relations, in between both the countries. Pem Sonam, President, International Friendship Car Rally Association, IFCRA, also attended the programme.