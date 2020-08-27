India reports over 75 thousand Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: India has reported 75,760 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the biggest daily rise in the country, Union Health Ministry data shows. The fresh cases have pushed the country’s coronavirus tally to over 33.1 lakh cases.

25,23,771 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, taking the recovery rate to 76.24 per cent.

Meanwhile over 3.85 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus in the country so far. Over 9.24 lakh samples were tested yesterday.

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state in the pandemic, accounting for 7,18,711 cases. Maharashttra is followed by three southern states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 8.25 lakh people globally since it emerged in China late last year. Over 2.41 crore people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a single-day highest spike of 143 and 14,888 coronavirus cases which took the case count to 3555 and 7,18,711 respectively.