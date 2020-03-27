India Lockdown: More grocery stores needs to be reopened in Itanagar- ACC&I

Naharlagun

The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACC&I) is coordinating and supporting the administration across the state and specially in capital complex for providing of essential commodities to the people during the 21 days India Lockdown. Said ACC&I President Tarh Nachung.

Talking to media, Nachung said that ” In Itanagar more grocery stores needs to be reopened especially in the areas near bank Tinali, P sector, near RK mission, Chandannagar and Chimpu. The shops in the sectors/colonies are already open by default and with the assistance of district administration and ACC&I. Nachung said.

The vegetables, fruits and meat shops are also operating though in a controlled manner. The distribution of LPG gas escorted by security personnel are doing well but certain colonies which are located in the peripheral areas needs to be focused.

Since several distributors are located in Assam or in West Bengal and the state government need to discus the counterpart in Assam so that transportation of essential commodities will not affected on its way from Assam and West Bengal. Nachung Added.