Impact of Arunachal24 report : One more Testing centre for Covid-19 set up at Badnerdewa

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun : Yesterday Arunachal24 had make a video report on huge rush at Banderdewa checkgate made frontline workers life miserable and had pointed out that ” the administration should work out a strong mechanism for its day- to-day activities so that the spread of Coronavirus is contained, otherwise the number of covid-19 cases may start rising in the capital complex over the coming days”.

Impact of Arunachal24 report – The administration has taken it seriously and One more testing centre for Covid 19 through RAT has been setup at Banderdewa checkgate nearby the present one which is ready and shall be functional from Sunday morning 8 AM. Said Capital DMO Dr. Mandip Perme.

Read This Also- Arunachal: Huge rush at Banderdewa chekgate made frontline workers life miserable

Reacting to Arunachal24 report of failure to contain the huge rush at Banderdewa checkgate, Dr. Perme said that we have sufficient manpower and technician including antigen kits.

We have information about the timing of testing in checkgates which is from 8 am to 8 pm, but returnees began to stand in queue since morning, which make lots of inconvenience for the frontline workers including the security personnel, Dr. Perme said.

Watch Video

With the starting of additional testing centre at Banderdewa the capacity of manpower will increase and it can cater to the need of the huge flow of the returnees through Banderdewa check gate. Hope there is no more such problem. DMO added.