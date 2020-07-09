IMD predicts heavy rains in northeast

New Delhi- India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in northeast India which incorporates Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal. IMD has additionally indicated that a flood-like scenario might happen as a consequence of heavy rains.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is on the cards for Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Windy and heavy rains have already began within the north-western components of the nation and different areas will quickly get affected because of the movement of moisture carrying winds from the Arabian Sea.

Central Water Commission (CWC) authority of India has already issued heavy rain and flood notices within the above states and has requested folks to remain protected at house for the approaching few days.

According to the experiences, northern components of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh (UP) are additionally more likely to expertise heavy rains however no flood-like notices have been issued in these states to date. Concerning this, IMD has issued purple class discover for the whole north-east a part of India, Bihar and jap components of UP.