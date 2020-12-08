IMA-Arunachal state unit Opposes Ayurveda Practitioners Doing Surgery

ITANAGAR: Indian Medical Association (IMA) the State branch show their solidarity in supports of IMA central Units on their nationwide protesting against the central government’s decision to allow post-graduate practitioners in some specific streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform general surgeries.

In a press briefing today here at Heema Hospital conference hall, Dr.Lopsang Tsetim, President of IMA state Unit said that as per a notification issued by Union Ayush Ministry’s Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), post-graduate practitioners in some specified streams of Ayurveda are allowed to perform general surgeries. Which is very against the concepts of Modern medical medicine practice, because modern medicine is totally concepts of evidence based practice.

Whereas in Ayush or Ayurveda have their own ideology and principal and own separate branch and as a allopathic petitioner we strongly opposing the mixing of allopathic and homeopathy medical practice. And there may be risk to a patients if we treat mixing of both allopathic and Homeopathy medicine. Where as we always concern over the patients safety.

He also said that we feel that this mixing practice can also affect the whole health care scenario of country.

IMA central unit asked the doctors to refrain from performing non-essential and non-Covid services on December 11 across the nation, but in Arunachal Pradesh we have limited numbers of Doctors, if we go for strike it can affects to patients, so we decided to go away with IMA by wearing black batches for solidarity. He added.

To became a special general surgeries a doctors go have to long training and also take practice with their seniors but as per recent notification of CCIM that, post-graduate practitioners can some specified streams of Ayurveda are allowed to perform general surgeries. It not good for that system also is very dangerous for the patients. So we strongly opposing the system, and he also requested the state government to oppose this system, said Dr. Jego Ori Secretary General, IMA AP unit.