IATSG formed to promote traditional sports and games

New Delhi- Representatives of 10 states in a meeting held at New Delhi on Tuesday formed Indian Association of Traditional Sports and Games (IATSG) to revive and promote traditional games and sports under the guidance of International Council for Traditional Sports and Games (ICTSG).

Former Arunachal Pradesh Sports Minister Padi Richo, also present Arunachal Olympic Association president & Indian Olympic Association Associate vice president, was unanimously elected as president,

Satish Singh (of Uttar Pradesh) and Dr. Sandeep Bhalla (of Haryana) as senior vice presidents and Aman Kumar Sharma (of Punjab) as secretary general while Pradeep Kumar Behera (of Arunachal Pradesh) and Ruby Malhotra (of Punjab) nominated as media adviser and treasurer respectively, an IATSG press release said.

The new office bearers held a threadbare discussion on traditional sports & games across India and ways to revive, promote and popularize them as ICTSG receives support of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a specialized agency of the United Nations.

“There is no dearth of traditional sports talents in Indian villages but bringing them to national and international levels was posing a tough challenge due to very expensive sports equipment and other unaffordable facilities,” president Richo said, adding this Association has to play a vital role in this direction.

However, ICTSG president pitched in to advise various steps to achieve the goal besides assuring all possible support as the meeting was conducted through Zoom platform.

The meeting was organized in which state representatives Ravi Sahu, Devender Gour, Harpal Singh, Rajpal Singh, Deepti Kumari, Gourav, Jitesh Bhalla and Amit Choudhary also took part, the release added.