IAF: Indian Air Force recruitment rally to be held in Borjhar

The IAF personnels from 11 Airmen selection centre Guwahati called on the Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom today and informed about the Recruitment Rally that is being conducted for group ‘Y’ IAF (S) trade at Air Force Station Borjhar Guwahati on 16th and 17th February 2020 with 16th February being the reporting date. The Rally is being held for the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura and also for Manipur on 19th and 20th February 2020.

The DC has urged the youths who have passed 10+2/intermediate/equivalent examination to participate and take maximum advantage of the Recruitment Rally so that the eligible candidates can be employed in the IAF. He stressed that such rallies would provide a platform to the unemployed youths not just with employment opportunities but will also help strengthen the armed forces.

The DC also asked them to explore the possibility of organising special coaching for the aspirants as many of the students are physically fit but fail in written exams.

He further informed them that District Administration would provide all kind of possible help for such rallies which is being held for the benefit of the youths of the state.

Later, the team visited various colleges in Itanagar including Dera Natung Govt College, Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic College, Arunachal Community College and Himalayan University and had an interactive session with the students. They briefed the students about the benefits of joining the Indian Air Force.

The team of IAF comprised of Sergeant Ram Kumar Prasad and, Corporal Manoj Kumar Khandual.

For details, candidates may log into www.airmenselection.cdac.in or www.itanagar.nic.in