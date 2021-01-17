How COVID-19 Vaccines Work- here is details

COVID-19 vaccines ( Covishiled, Covaxin ) help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 without us having to get the illness. Different types of vaccines work in different ways to offer protection, but with all types of vaccines, the body is left with a supply of “memory” T-lymphocytes as well as B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight that virus in the future.

It typically takes a few weeks for the body to produce T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes after vaccination. Therefore, it is possible that a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection.

Sometimes after vaccination, the process of building immunity can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building immunity.

At present two vaccine, Covishield and Covaxin got approved in India. Both vaccines require two shot in a interval of four weeks. The first shot starts building protection. A second shot a few weeks later is needed to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer.