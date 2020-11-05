Hindi Cell of Rajiv Gandhi University organised workshop on “Essentiality of Quarterly Report”

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Hindi Cell of Rajiv Gandhi University organised a one day workshop on “Essentiality of Quarterly Report” for the benefit of university staff on 3rd November 2020 Tuesday.

Opening remarks by the resource person of the program, RGU Hindi Officer, Gumpi Nguso highlighted the importance on use of easy and correct terms in administrative noting . She also explained the role of a central employee in context of use of official language.

Whole day workshop was divided into two sessions particularly for personal assistants to all departments and administrative staffs. Participants actively took part in workshop. At the end of the workshop certificate were distributed to the participant by the resource person.

Hindi cell staff Milly Rani Paul, Hindi Translator explained how correctly quarterly report data can be maintained.

Workshop ended with vote of thanks from Tacha Ningee, Hindi Typist.