Itanagar

A culturally significant and existentially meaningful celebration was held at HIM International School as part of the International Mother Tongue Day on Friday in the Multipurpose Hall at HIM International School Complex. The school collaborated with the Arunavhal Pradesh Literary Soviety in organising the event.

The Minister for Education and Cultural Affairs Taba Tedir was the Chief Guest and Sahitya Academy Award winner and the Honorary President of the APLS Padma shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

The minister inaugurated the programme with lighting of the lamp and spoke about the need of protecting the traditional languages and culture over the lingua franca, be it English or Hindi. He emphasised that the govt. is trying to develop and promote all it can to create interest in mother tongues of the people of various tribes.

Earlier while welcoming the Chief Guest and others, the Guest of Honour Padma shri Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi said that forgetting the mother tongue is a sin and that after some time, all the languages that were once owned by different tribes will be buried and gone with its original characteristics and elements of rich cultural expressions. Right now, it’s a sad seen that very few people use their mother tongue and that the new generation need to consciously make effort to protect, preserve and promote the original culture and languages of the various tribes.

The programme coincided with releasing of the book Mere Ahshash (मेरे एहसास), a collection of Hindi poems authored by Smt Nomi Maga Gumro by The Minister. After the release, the poetess spoke about the inner passions expressed in the poems and the existential longing of humans to be at peace.

Dr Maneesh Mangal, the Principal of the School said the vote of thanks. He appreciated the Minister for his kind participation and the efforts of the APLS for collaborating with the School, and congratulated the author Smt Nomi Maga Gumro.

A storytelling competition in 4 different vernaculars – Adi, Apatani, Nyishi, and Galo was be held as part of the celebrations. The students belonging to different tribes participated in the competition. After the competitions prizes and certificates were distributed. Students of HIM International School presented various forms of dances from different cultures like Nyishi and Apatani.

The special celebration was in the backdrop of the understanding that the indigenous languages are on the verge of extinction and these languages are the wealth of the world heritage and the invaluable treasures of our nation and hence, it should be preserved and protected.

It can only be done through a conscious attempt to celebrate the cultural ethos that were once the roots of our existence. Colourful cultural dances are expected to add flavours to the programme. The programme was made rich with the presence of the Committee members of the APLS like Mukul Pathak, Dr S. K Ghosh, Mrs Inumoni Das, parents, teachers and students.