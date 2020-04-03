Health Minister Alo Libang tendered apology on his statement on treatment of Covid-19 patient of Eastern Arunachal in Assam.  

Itanagar

The health minister Alo Libang whose statement about the COVID 19 patient from eastern Arunachal will be treated in Assam which generated much controversy has tendered his apology to the people.

Speaking to media here on Friday Libang said his statement sent out wrong message and therefore he sought apology for hurting the sentiments of people of eastern part of the state.

“There should be not any misunderstanding. Health department is for the whole state. There is no eastern or western division. For us every Arunachalee is equal,” Libang said.

Clarifying over his statement, he said, “We have divided state into eastern and western zone for the convenience of the people and also for speedy response to COVID 19 threat.

We are developing Bakin Pertin Memorial Government (BPMG) hospital, Pasighat as state level COVID-19 hospital.

Actually what I meant to say was that until the hospital is ready, we have kept the option of taking the serious patient from eastern region to Dibrugarh if need arises.

However our priority will always be to bring such patient first to the TRIHMS whether he or she may belong to any part of the state,” he said.

He also said the preparation is going on in full swing at Bakin Pertin Memorial Government (BPMG) hospital, Pasighat. “The ICU ward is getting ready and very soon ventilators will also arrive,” said health minister.

He said once BPMG hospital is ready it will cater to the needs of eastern Arunachal. The Libang also informed that a patient who has been found positive case in Lohit district is currently in isolation at Zonal Hospital Tezu is healthy and therefore there is no need to transfer him to TRIHMS or to Dibrugarh.

“He has only been found to be COVID 19 positive. Health wise he is very much well and have shown no health issues so far. Sometimes people can be COVID 19 positive without any serious health issue. These kinds of patient will be treated in the district itself by following standard operating procedure,” he said.

He also urged people not to panic and strictly follow the lockdown order and advisories issued by the health department.

The health minister also visited COVID 19 response control room set up at the directorate office and interacted with the officials. Later he visited quarantine centres and interacted with medical and police officials.