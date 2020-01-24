Hangpan Dada tournament: Governor attends closing ceremony

Seppa

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) graced the closing ceremony of the 4th edition of under 18 years State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for Football & Volleyball (Boys & Girls) as Chief Guest at Seppa, East Kameng District on 24th January 2020. The Governor gave away the prizes to the winners and runners up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor congratulated the winners of all the four events. Impressed by the enthusiastic participation in the tournament, particularly girls, he advised all to work hard and excel in the next edition of the tournament named after the brave son of the soil, Havaldar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous).

The Governor, who paid floral tribute to Havaldar Hangpan Dada on the occasion, said that instituting and conducting the tournament in the name of Havaldar Dada, Ashok Chakra (P) the State has expressed its pride for his gallantry in the defence of our motherland in the best tradition of the Indian Army.

Sharing his experience of Kashmir Valley 40 years earlier, where Hav Dada fought bravely against the terrorists, the Governor said that the location is very tough and sacrifice of Brave Dada will always inspire the youth of the State to defend the Nation at all cost.

Addressing the large gathering of the youths on the occasion, the Governor called upon them to stand on their own by becoming entrepreneurs. He said that they must not seek job as such a mindset deters them to utilize their full potential. Youths must explore avenues through ‘Start-up’ schemes, he stressed.

The Governor said that the youth are the future custodians of the State and the Nation. They must study well, be progressive, aim high and take the society forward. He emphasised upon the youths that they must avoid drugs, gun-culture and destructive altitude.

State Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) Minister Mama Natung, Local MLA Tapuk Taku, Secretary SYA Ameya Abhyankar, East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat, SP Piyush Fulzele, Director, Sports Tadar Apa and Director, Youth Affairs, Ramesh Linggi also participated in the programme.

In football (Boys), Upper Subansiri won the champion trophy, while Anjaw District received the runners up. Shri Kulin Raji of Upper Subansiri received the best player cash award in football (Boys). In football (Girls) Capital Complex received the champion trophy, while Lower Subansiri received the runners up trophy. Miss Giani Ramching of Capital Complex received the best player cash award in football (Girls).

In volleyball (Boys) Capital Complex received the champion trophy, while Papum Pare received the runners up trophy. Shri Yukar Tadum of Capital Complex received the best player cash award in volleyball (Boys). In volleyball (Girls) Lower Subansiri received the champion trophy, while Capital Complex received the runners up trophy. Miss Mosing Yanang of Capital Complex received the best player cash award in volleyball (Girls). 1283 youths and 78 officials participated in the tournament conducted by the Directorate ofd Sports in collaboration with District Administration, East Kameng District.