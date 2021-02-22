Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai, Agri-horti products of Arunachal being showcased

DUBAI- The annual Gulfood 2021 event at Dubai, UAE continues to attract large number of international business delegates and visitors. The week – long event has started 21 Feb 2021 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

About 85 countries are participating in the event. From India, about 38 companies and 3 state governments are participating in the event.

Arunachal Pradesh is one of the three states participating in this international event. It has put its own stall for showcasing some of its agri/horti value added products. The Consul General of India in UAE Dr. Aman Puri visited the stall of Arunachal Pradesh today.

The second day event was marked by series of B2B meetings by delegates of Arunachal Pradesh with big companies dealing with fruits, vegetables and its values added products.

Gulfood 2021 Highlights A total of 2,500 companies from 85 countries are part of the two day exhibition this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which kicked off on Sunday, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Some of the biggest companies in UAE like LULU, EELAFF etc. have shown keen interest in large cardamom, ginger, king chilli, turmeric, organic green tea, black rice etc. from Arunachal Pradesh.

Secretary of Agriculture & Horticulture Shri Bidol Tayeng said “the state youths need to involve themselves in food processing and value addition activities in order to find a place in the international markets.

The unemployed youths and local entrepreneurs must replace outside middle men and try to take their place and promote local products and solve unemployment in the state through agriculture and Horticulture activities”.

The Arunachal Pradesh delegates to the event is led by Sri Bidol Tayeng, Secy Agriculture and Horticulture. ‘