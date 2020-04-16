Gujarat CM, Ministers In Self-Isolation After Cong MLA Tests Covid-19 positive

Gandhinagar

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Dy CM Nitin Patel, Minister of State for Home Pradeep sinh Jadeja have self-isolated themselves after Cong MLA tests Covid-19 positive

They gone into self- isolation following Congress MLA Imran Khedawala testing positive for coronavirus a few hours after their meeting on Tuesday. Two other Congress MLAs have also self-isolated themselves as a precautionary measure.

Looking at the rising number of positive cases of coronavirus infection in the walled city of Ahmedabad and Danilimda and intending to curb the menace that has killed over 1 lakh people globally, Rupani had called the three Congress MLAs, who represent a majority portion of the hotspot areas, for a discussion on the proposed curfew in these areas.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jamalpur Khadia MLA Khedawala, Dariyapur MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh and Danilimda MLA Shailesh Parmar met Rupani, Patel and Jadeja and expressed their support to the curfew decision, suggesting relaxation for women to buy for essential commodities.

The three Congress MLAs also met Chief Secretary Anil Mukim and Director General of Police Shivanand Jha. Later in the day on Tuesday, it turned out that the swab samples of Khedawala, taken during the surveillance of Jamalpur Khadia area, turned out to be positive, sending a shivers down the spine to all of those who met him in the afternoon.

On Tuesday evening itself, as Khedawala was rushed to the SVP hospital,Sheikh and Parmar got themselves home quarantined.