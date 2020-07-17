Governor of West Bengal and Eastern Army Commander meet the family of Rajesh Orang at Belgoria

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata- The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar accompanied by Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, Army Commander, Eastern Command visited the family of Sep (Late) Rajesh Orang of 16 BIHAR Regiment at Belgoria in Birbhum District, West Bengal on 17 July 2020.

This visit was to pay homage to Sep (Late) Rajesh Orang who alongwith his comrades made the supreme sacrifice in the true traditions of Indian Army at Galwan.

The Governor, his wife Mrs Sudesh Dhankhar and the Army Commander met the parents of Sep (Late) Rajesh Orang and offered deepest condolences and expressed heartfelt gratitude for their son’s sacrifice in the line of duty.

During the interaction, the family members were assured of all possible assistance at this time of grief.

Indian Army prides itself on being a close knit family bound by camaraderie and considers it as it’s bounden duty to look after its personnel and their families.

The visit serves to reaffirm the pledge that the Nation stands with the bereaved family in their hour of grief and would extend all possible help to them.