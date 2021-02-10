Governor discusses Armed Forces issues related to Arunachal Pradesh with CDS

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, on 9th February 2021. They discussed about national security and Armed Forces issues related to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor shared his observation regarding territorial integrity, sense of security amongst the local people in the border areas and spill over militancy in the eastern parts of the State. He complimented the Indian Armed Forces for good coordination and cooperation with the State Police, administration and the people of the State.

The Governor conveyed his compliments to the Chief of Defence Staff for Indian Armed Force policy of creating awareness about the Armed Forces career and recruitment rallies in Arunachal Pradesh. He suggested for intensifying this initiative, so that more and more youth from the State are encouraged and motivated to join the Indian Armed Forces.

The Governor briefed the CDS about the planned Major Bob Khathing Memorial at Tawang, which will commemorate the consolidation of civil administration in Tawang by Major Khathing on 14th February 1953. He invited the CDS at the historical occasion of laying the foundation for the memorial.