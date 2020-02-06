Governor addresses a public meeting at Dirang

Dirang

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) addressed a public meeting at Dirang, West Kameng District and interacted with Gaon Burahs, local weavers, public and government officials, on 6th February 2020. He advised them on Prime Minister’s Missions of Swachh Bharat, ‘Start Up’ and against open defecation.

The Governor called upon the Government officials to implement developmental programmes, schemes and projects with transparency, honesty, accountability, continuity, audit, review and mid course correction in their action where ever necessary. He advised them to freely meet the public and make field visits and site tours.

The Governor urged the people maintain cleanliness and check the used of one-time use plastic bottles, while expressing his concern regarding plastic wastes now being thrown in the rivers and streams. He exhorted the people, particularly youth to take up ‘Start up’ projects and become entrepreneurs.

Citing the example of the highly educated youths of Namsai doing agriculture based work, he advised the people to explore avenues in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors to bring prosperity in the State.

Emphasizing on education, the Governor asked the parents and guardians, to change the job seeking mindset of their children and wards. The students must study not for job or certificate but to become entrepreneurs and job providers, he said while appealing to the people to ensure every child above the age of six years goes to school.

The Governor, while felicitating the Gaon Burahs, with Raj Bhavan etched wall clocks, urged them to work with sincerity and promote the rule of law. The First Lady of the State Smt Neelam Misra distributed yarns to the meritorious weavers of the district. She also presented CDs on Loin Looms of Arunachal Pradesh to Textile and Handicrafts officers to promote local loin loom practice.

Local MLA, Shri Phurpa Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Shri Karma Leki, Director, CSIR, NRCY Dr. P. Charkarvorty also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the Governor visited the Thupsung Dhargyeling Monastery, Dirang and appreciated the spiritual endeavour of the Monastery.