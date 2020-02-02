Free Medical and Health Checkup camp for IMC workers held at Heema Hospital

Itanagar

A free medical and health check up camp for the workers of Itanagar Municiapl Corporation ( IMC ) held here at Heema Hospital at Bank Tinali. More than 200 IMC workers have been checked and given with necessary medicines.

Addressing the workers on the occasion, IMC Administrator Komkar Dulom, said that ” this is a good initiative where several workers who were sick can be medical checked up. These workers couldn’t go to hospital due to lack of time and money.

“ I shall try with several other hospital of capital complex to organize such type of medical checkup camp which is really a great work in the interest of the poor IMC workers of” DC added.

He further said that ‘ IMC need to strengthened but it would only be possible if all stakeholders and local denizens need to support and make the Itanagar a beautiful place to live, there are several projects of solid waste management under smart city and everything would be solved in time to come.

Heema Hospital Asst. Managing Director, Dr. Byabang Heema inform that we have arrange specialist of all department which include skin, eye, ortho, general medicine, Gyane etc. More than two hundred IMC workers have been checked and given with necessary medicines.

She inform that we really feel happy to serve the poor people who have been working for collecting garbage and cleaning the city. We shall look forward do more such camps in the greater interest of the society and humanity. Dr. Heema added.

Naharlaugn EAC and IMC EAC Ashok Tajo, Heema Hospital Medical Suptd Dr. Kesang, specialist and senior medical officers, para medical staffs, official and local people of the area were present on the occasion.