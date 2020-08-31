Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passes away- LIVE UPDATE

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATE: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, confirmed his son Abhijit. He was 84. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Mukherjee, a Congress stalwart, was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

The condition of the former President declined on Monday morning after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said.

The Bharat Ratna awardee had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and later developed a respiratory infection.

Sad to hear that former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee is no more. His demise is passing of an era. A colossus in public life, he served Mother India with the spirit of a sage. The nation mourns losing one of its worthiest sons. Condolences to his family, friends & all citizens. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 31, 2020

I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cz9eqd4sDZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2020

Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 31, 2020