Arunachal

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passes away- LIVE UPDATE

Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

August 31, 2020
LIVE UPDATE:  Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, confirmed his son Abhijit. He was 84. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Mukherjee, a Congress stalwart, was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

The condition of the former President declined on Monday morning after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said.

The Bharat Ratna awardee had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and later developed a respiratory infection.

August 31, 2020
