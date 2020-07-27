Five Rafale jet take off from France airbase to India

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi- The first five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafales Jet have taken off from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, France, today morning for India. These five include three single seater and two twin seater aircraft.

The ferry of the aircraft is planned in two stages and will be undertaken by the pilots of the IAF, who have undergone comprehensive training on the aircraft.

The Air to Air Refuelling planned during the first leg of the ferry will be undertaken by these pilots with dedicated tanker support from the French Air Force.

The aircraft are likely to arrive at Air Force Station, Ambala, on 29 Jul 20 subject to weather. No 17 Squadron, the “Golden Arrows”, is being raised at this base equipped with Rafale aircraft.