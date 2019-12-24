First ever new year football trophy : Barapani FC and Ward No-12 FC to play in final

Itanagar

Barapani FC and Ward No-12 FC will played in the final match of the “first ever new year football trophy ” to be held on December 26 here at Govt. Higher Secondary School play ground. the tournament was played with theme “ Say no to drugs’.

Barapani FC defeated the GHSS FC by a margin of 3/2 while Ward No-12 FC defeated Lion FC by a margin of 2/0 in the two different matches played in semi final.

The tournament which has been organsied by IMC Ward No. 12 Youth Welfare Association. The tournament began on December 14 while the final match will be played on December 26. All total 13 teams from various parts of capital complex are taking part in the tournament.

The semi final match was witness by Dayum Tacho, social worker as chief guest, Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) Joint Secretary Techi Tagar as guest of honour while Mating Tadang Tarh students leader attended as special guest.

Chief guest, guest of honour, special guest, IMCW-12 YWA President Tadar Tangu, organizing Chairman Olang Taku, Organizing Secretary Gejum Doni, overall incharge Dongda Ram among others also address the gathering.