Fighting Coronavirus: Monitoring of Truck drivers is more important than trucks- Talo Potom

Hollongi- We all are fighting with coronoavirus pandemic, and at this stage monitoring and tracking of truck drivers who are coming form out side state is more important than trucks, said Additional district Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom who is managing smooth movement of truck laden with essential commodities.

“I have been doing my best effort with dozens of staffs and officials working in various parts of capital complex right from unloading of Trucks, tracking and also managing all trucks with its driver to stay in Inter-state Truck Terminal (ISTT)” till completion of unloading of their truck . ‘The ISTT has also been made functional and been utilizing as a quarantine like station for the trucks and truck drivers which are not been unloaded in time in the capital complex’ he said.

Since May 3 the order was for free movement of the trucks loaded with essential commodities, there was plan to fit GPS system but it was found that we have to track the drivers and its location so that they do not move unnecessary places and therefore Highway Traffic warden was deployed for it and is quite successful. Potom informed.

The trucks for capital complex is entering through Hollongi while rest destination for several district like Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Pakke Kessang, East Kameng are entering through Gumto check gate. He said.

The daily average of trucks entry from Hollongi is around 100-150 from morning 6 AM to evening 6 PM. Potom said.

There are around 60 staffs and other personnels engaged in managing the trucks in the capital complex and all necessary support for them are being managed. Potom added.

ADM further appeal all section of society to obey the rule of law, necessary direction, guidelines and advisory issued by administration, health department, state government, Ministry of Home Affairs which are in the greater interest and welfare of the general masses to fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The lockdown 4 is being implemented and appeal all the citizens to maintain social distancing and use face mask all the time as a safety measures. Potom further said.