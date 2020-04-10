Fight against Coronavirus: No vehicle will be allowed to enter in the state without sanitization- DC Capital

Banderdewa

Fight against Coronavirus- No vehicle will be allowed to enter in the state without sanitization and thorough checking at all check gates. Said Komkar Dulom, Deputy Commissioner,Capital Complex.

Dulom on Friday inspected the screening and checking procedure work being carried out by the security personnel and health workers at Banderdewa check post.

Every vehicle including the ambulance, vehicle on essential duty including of Food Corporation of India, (FCI), Police on duty and others should be sanitized before entry into the check gate. Dulom instructed to the police and health officials.

We need to take up every precaution and preventive measures so that we can combat the spread of novel coronavirus ( covid-19 ) in Arunachal Pradesh, Dolum said.

So far we are in safe zone but to maintain it we should not do any such thing which may damaged the system and also we need to remain on high alert. Dulom said the police and security personnels and health workers.

We have to educate all including the security personnels, drivers and person who are involved in essential service duty as they remain on road and also reached various places owing to their responsibility and assignments. Dulom said.

Additional district Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom, Naharlaugn EAC Ashok Tajo, Capital DMO Dr. Mandip Perme among other officer from capital control room, Naharlaugn accompanied the DC.