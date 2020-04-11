Fight against Coronavirus: Meet Corona Warriors handling first COVID-19 positive Patient in Arunachal

Tezu

Fight against Coronavirus- COVID – 19 Warriors, the first frontline 12 (twelve) member are in euphoria after exposing precariously in handling first COVID positive patient in Arunachal Pradesh here at Zonal Hospital Tezu. Two Doctors, four Nurses, two sanitary assistant and four Multi – Tasking Staffs (MTS) easily completed the first ten days shift in isolation ward is heartening

“It was like a war for us, as the soldier fight in the battlefield with a motto ‘Do or Die’ we experienced the same situation but here enemy is hidden and highly contagious. In the hindsight it was scary and family, friend and relatives when heard that I was deployed to attend the COVID positive patient they were reluctance but I believed the call of duty was paramount”, expresses Dr UK Nath District Tuberculosis Officer who led the team.

Other co – partner Dr S Ansari equally supporting and bold. As well as Nurses, MTS, Sanitary Assistant paid their exemplary services, utters Dr Nath.

“Earlier we feared getting infected but the doctors however assured us that if we wore the safety kit properly and follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), there was nothing to fear. According we completed the 10 (ten) days tough time”, expresses one of the nurses in delight.

The entire team Dr S Chai Pul DMO, Dr C Tayang Medical Superintendent, Dr S Towang District Surveillance officer similarly extended their holistic support to manage during trying hour. “Amid much hue and cry we admitted the patient but the proactive spirit of entire team of doctor could able to handle the situation and patient receding virus load heightened our morale”, evokes Dr Towang.

The team will be undergoing for another 14 days home quarantine here at the Indra Gandhi Govt. College. They will be released only after proper COVID test is conducted, said the sources.

The second group of Corona Warriors headed by Dr JS Bhoomik SMO with Dr A kri MO in also 12 (twelve) member team.

The DMO says the patient is asymptomatic and is doing well. Another test is on 14th April. It is good sign and optimistic to get him recovered soon, hopes the DMO further.

It needs to be mentioned here that the COVID – 19 positive patient was found at Medo in Lohit district on 31st March 20 who had travelled to Nizamuddin in Delhi and had attended a religious congregation from 14-16 March. He was admitted at Zonal Hopsital Tezu in isolation ward.