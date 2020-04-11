Fight Against Coronavirus: ACCI donates 11000 masks to ACIMC

Naharlagun

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) donated 11,000 masks to Arunachal chapter of Indian Medical Council (ACIMC) on Saturday to continue fight to prevent spread of Corona virus (COVID-19).

ACIMC honourary secretary Dr Jego Ori and honourary joint secretary Dr Minggam Pertin received the high quality masks from ACCI team led by president Tarh Nachung, secretary general Toko Tatung and chief adviser Pradeep Kumar Behera at Tomo Riba Institute of Medical Sciences (TRIMHS) campus here.

Reciprocating the noble gesture of ACCI, Dr Ori and Dr Pertin said that “this is a movement by the people for the people. Thus, these masks would be distributed to the people who cannot afford and sent to various parts of the state where ever possible”.

The information education and communication cell of ICMA has so far distributed 3,000 masks during last 13 days in various parts of Capital Complex, including Nyorch, Yupia, Tarajuli, Pachin and Itanagar besides delivery to cluserts on call. The Nirjuli residents would get on Saturday, he added.

Many NGOs, politicians and public leaders have voluntarily extended financial help to ICMA to strengthen the movement; he said and urged one and all to always use masks. TRIMHS physical & rehabilitation medicine Dr Tahar Peya taking the opportunity donated Rs 10,000 to ICMA which was received by Dr Ori and Dr Pertin.

Informing that the ACCI as advised by the state government has ensured availability of enough stock of essential commodities in Capital Complex to last long, Tatung said that the time to panic is over as such fight from the front would continue to defeat the pandemic virus.

The ACCI has already sent 500 masks to nearby Doimukh town and more NGOs would be involved to distribute mask to the masses, he said and exhorted the masses to remain indoors, and maintain social distancing, the mantra to prevent the virus.