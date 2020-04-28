Essential commodities are being sold above the MRP- alleges CRO

Itanagar- The Consumer rights organizations (CRO) have expressed serious concern over selling of commodities at inflated rates in the state. The CRO state unit has written to capital complex deputy commission raising concern over it. While informing about this, the CRO state unit president Achu Bagang said DC has taken the issue seriously and will soon come out with a proper price list.

CRO allege that “The Essential commodities are being sold much above the MRP across the state. The situation is especially bad in capital region. We are glad that DC has taken serous note of our letter and will come with a fixed price list soon,” he said.

The CRO president has urged the consumers to remain vigilant. “The consumers should seek cash memo from shopkeepers and complaint to the authorities if anyone sells above fixed price list. If any shopkeepers are found selling above MRP, the department will take immediate action including the cancellation of trading license,” informed Achu Bagang.

Further he appealed to the state government to learn from the COVID 19 crisis and make a long term plan. “The crisis has exposed our dependency on Assam for all kinds of commodities. The govt should construct cold storages and ware houses to store the perishable items. The local farmers should be encouraged by the govt through APMC. We seriously need to work out a long term strategy to end dependency on Assam,” he added.