Engaged local educated unemployed youth- Felix appeal business community 

Naharlagun

Home Minister Bamang Felix appeal the business community to employ local educated unemployed youths to get moral boost of the business which would also reduce the employment.

Felix was addressing the gathering at a function here on Thursday while inaugurating ‘1 India family mart’ shopping mall here at Super Market, B Sector today. Felix today said that it is a happy moment that the local businessmen now a days have come up and joining joint venture business and also opening various shopping mall in state capital and other parts of state.

it is a good trend for development and economic sustainability which also encourage other upcoming youths to join the business and other self employment opportunity for development of state in all sectors.

Felix, speaking on the massive traffic jam in market area of capital complex said that if the shopkeepers desire they can use their vehicle for doping them to shop and pave way for the customers, then there would be less traffic jam as the customers can park their vehicle in available space and buy the materials from market and jam in market area may also be reduced.

Felix also congratulated Tadar Yame for opening of the shopping mall.

Local businessmen, local leaders, officials of the 1 India Family Mart among other were present on the occasion.