Dusty NH-415: Residents, commuters apprehensive of air-borne diseases

Itanagar

People residing along the stretch of NH-415 from Itanagar to Naharlagun have become worried over contracting air-borne diseases as they have been living exposed to the dust from the deplorable road for the last several weeks .

The commuters who travel Itanagar-Naharlagun-Itanagar for official work or to attend their offices or also facing lots of inconvenience due to dusty road.

A two wheelers rider said that he is an employee of AP civil Secretariat and his wife is working in a private firm but due to dusty road he has to let his wife to come in Trekker. One another commuter said that due to huge dusty road he has been facing cough due to dust allergy.

One four wheeler driver said that ” I have to waste an hour everyday to clean dust from my vehicle.

One college student while allege that it is the necessary for the executing agency to sprinkle water every day without any direction but they might undermine it due to which my dress often got dusty. The dust even entered into the helmet and got ill on several times within last couple of months specially in winter. He however appeal all concern to wear mask even if one wear helmet while driving two wheeler.

One local youth leaders said that Arunachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board should take-up this matter because it is not for a day. The capital district administration should also come forward and issue necessary direction to the executing agency for the welfare of the innocent commuters who got ill due to dusty road.

ADM cum Highway administrator, Talo Potom informed that the matter has been discussed with the officials of executing agency and have issued necessary direction in this regard. Potom said that he has been informed that the agency has been sprinkling water on the dusty road thrice daily which might not be enough. However he have directed the officials to sprinkle water at least four to five times so that such complain do not arise again and again.