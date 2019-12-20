DRDO Successfully Test-Fires of Pinaka missile

New Dehi

As part of the series of flight trials of Pinaka missile system, two test firings have been conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The first trial was conducted on December 19, 2019, wherein one missile was fired at 75 kilometre range. The second trial was successfully conducted today at 1100 hrs from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

The mission objective of today’s trial was to test low range, functioning of live warhead along with its proximity initiation and salvo launch. Two Pinaka missiles were launched in salvo mode with 60 seconds interval between two firings. Both the missiles were fired to engage a target located at 20 kilometre range and high accuracy was achieved.

The missile was integrated with live warhead with proximity fuse and was tracked by multiple range systems viz. telemetry, radars, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), which confirmed the text book flight performance.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy has congratulated the entire DRDO community for successful trials of the missile.