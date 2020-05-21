Cyclone Amphan: 72 dead in West Bengal, including15 in Kolkata

News Desk- A day after Cyclone Amphan left 72 dead in West Bengal, including 15 in Kolkata along with a trail of destruction. The Kolkata airport was left waterlogged along with other low-lying areas, while several buildings, trees, and electricity poles were damaged.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Cyclone Amphan had left 72 people across the state dead, including 15 deaths in Kolkata.

“I have never seen such a disaster before,” Banerjee said, as the state also reels under a coronavirus outbreak.

Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 2-2.5 lakh for kin of those deceased and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state.

Nearly 45 lakh people in Odisha have been affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan, which fiercely rolled past the state coast and made a landfall in the Sunderbans, uprooting trees and flattening fragile dwellings, a senior official said on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in Assam and Meghalaya in view of the adverse climatic conditions to be experienced from Wednesday night. In other NE states, light to moderate rain is expected, the IMD said.