Cycle Expedition from Gujrat to Arunachal reached Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Kreeda Bharati Arunachal Pradesh unit warmly welcomed the team of Kreeda Bharati who initiated a cycle expedition from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh.

Covering 3900 Km, six members of Kreeda Bharati started to peddle out towards their final destination in association with Tiger Group of Adventure Nagpur on 19 January and reached Itanagar on 13 February late evening.

Routing through 7 states they planned to complete the expedition over a period of 25 days, informed Ravindra Tarare, team leader

Sharing his experience during the expedition, Tarare said, the main objective of Kreeda Bharati is to promote the traditional sports of indigenous games and awareness to remain fit and fine.

“We want every section of society to come out and play sports which will make us healthy and intellectual,” Said Tarare.

Everyone has to understanding the utmost importance of sports along with education, he added.

Kreeda Bharati Arunachal Pradesh unit president Takam Tatung, while appreciating the guest team, informed that on 21 to 22 there would be national level/regional level Wall Jump game called as “ Parkour” competition, which has never taken place in North East and national level on competition type.