Cricketer Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after chest pain

KOLKATA: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain, according to reports in news agency PTI and ANI.

The former India captain felt dizzy when he was at the gym and was taken to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted to say that Ganguly suffered a “mild cardiac arrest” and wished him a speedy recovery.

The BCCI too tweeted wishing the former cricketer a speedy recovery.

The BCCI president had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.