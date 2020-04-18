COVID Times - From Seminars to Webinars at Royal Global University

Guwahati

COVID Times – From Seminars to Webinars- Webinar, a virtual platform for Seminars has become a huge hit amongst faculty and students at Royal Global University. These COVID Times are seeing new norms where students’ education being the prime focus for Educators like Prof.(Dr.) S.P.Singh, Vice Chancellor, Prof. A. K. Buragohain, Chairperson-Academics, Deans, HoD’s and HoI’s, a total of 30 Webinars were conducted from 16 to 17 April 2020 with the assistance of virtual facilities like Zoom, Webex and Go To Meeting.

Faculty and students have been facilitated to avail the various online modes of teaching & learning with due support from IT team and has been conducting digital classrooms through RoyalNet, Zoom, Skype, Google classroom, Youtube, SWAYAM, E-PG Pathsala, UG/PG MOOCs, SWAYAMPRABHA, etc. Summer Internships are also being undertaken vide the digital mode too.

RGU had organized about 30 webinars on 16 and 17 April 2020, spanning across the length of the day with adequate breaks for ‘other issues’ with speakers from Dibrugarh University to USA. The varied topics were constructed and delivered in a layman’s language thereby enabling faculty and students from any stream to join in and gather intelligence with a dash of extra information.

The topics were on Impact on COVID 19 on Health, Fashion Industry, Economic Implications, Panic Buying, Role of Physiotherapist; Indian Literature; Basics of Fluid Mechanics; Basics of Microscopy and its Applications; Emerging Trends in the Corporate World and Multi Tasking; Leadership; Overview of Human Endrocrine System; Disaster Risk Mitigation; China and COVID 19; Challenges in Vaccine Development against COVID 19, etc.

Webinars is a live, virtual event that is executed online. It is an educational or instructive session that includes audio and visual communication between a speaker and attendees. Webinar software enables the sharing of slides and interactive participation through chat boxes and Q&A features. Royal Global University wishes this beautiful universe to stay healthy, safe and renew its faith, post COVID 19 and vaccine/medicine to be had at the earliest.